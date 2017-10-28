Rcie worth US$ 320.242 mln exported in first quarter

Islamabad, October 28, (APP):Rice exports from the country during first three months of the current financial year grew by 31.91 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2017-18 around 621,094 metric tons rice exported as compared the exports of 482,445 metric tons of the same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, rice worth US$ 320.242 million exported as compared the exports of US$ 242.694 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports of “Basmati “rice grew by 2.43 percent and reached at 86,672 tons valuing of US$ 90.31 million in last three months as against 92,321 metric tons worth US$ 88.772 million tons of same period last year, it added.

In first quarter of current financial year, about 534,442 metric tons of rice other then basmati worth US$ 299.321 million exported as against the exports of 390,124 metric tons valuing US$ 153,922 million of same period last year,

During the period under review, seafood exports from the country registered an increase of 17.64 percent as about 28,488 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing US$ 75.370 million exported as compared the exports of 21,959 metric tons worth of US$ 64.06 million of same period last year.

However, the exports of fruit, vegetable reduced by 24.37 percent and 0.99 percent respectively during the period under review, where as no quantity of pulses exported in first quarter of current financial year, the data reveled.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year increased by 17.52 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Food commodities worth US$ 742.391 million were exported during the period from July-September, 2017-18 as compared the exports US$ 631.731 million of same period of last year.

Wheat exports grew by 100 percent and about 1088 metric tons of wheat valuing US$ 344,000 exported, where as 91,916 metric tons of sugar worth of US$ 41.99 million exported which was also up by 100 percent as compared the exports of same period last year, it added.

During the period under review, all other food commodities worth US$ 140.299 million exported as against the exports of US$ 132.216 million of same period last year, hence showing an increase of 16.11 percent.