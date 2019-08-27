RCCI delegation calls on Pak Ambassador in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 27 (APP):An eight-member delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (RCCI), headed by its Senior Vice President Badar Haroon, called on Pakistan Ambassador to China Ms. Naghmana A. Hashmi.

The delegation, comprising former RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal and other senior officials of the organization, is currently visiting China.

Welcoming the visitors, Ambassador Hashmi underscored the importance of business-to-business exchanges to promote Pakistan-China economic relations in a sound and sustained manner.

Enterprises from both countries had a key role to play under the framework of the Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for Shared Future in the New Era, said the Ambassador.