Razzak met British Airways team to finalize details of agreements

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood met a team of British Airways (BA) here Tuesday to finalize the details of the agreements.

British Airways (owned by Spain based IAG group) announced in December 2018 its intention to resume services to Pakistan after hiatus of more than 10 years, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, the Adviser said the decision of the BA was in large part driven by the improving security environment in the country and was an endorsement that Pakistan was open for business.