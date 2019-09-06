Razak urges KSA companies to invest in Power sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday urged Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) companies to invest in Power sector in order to get high returns on their investment.

A delegation of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), led by Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining, Khalid Saleh Al-Modaifer and Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, to discuss investment prospects in Energy, Power and Mining and Mineral sectors,said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Zubair Gillani, and other representatives from government sector.