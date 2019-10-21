Razak invites Dutch companies to invest in various sectors of economy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on Commerce, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday invited the Dutch companies to invest in various sectors of Pakistan as the government was offering attractive incentives to foreign investors.

“Owing to improved business environment, Dutch companies interested in investing in maritime and agriculture sectors of Pakistan” he said.

The adviser said this in called on meeting to Human Rights Ambassador of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Dr. Bahia Tahzib-Lie along with the Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp, said a press release issued here.

The adviser also highlighted the importance of the European Union’s development support especially “Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress” (GRASP) that aimed at strengthening the Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

“The project came at a time when current government is focusing on the development of SMEs sector” he added.

The Adviser said the government was putting all efforts to reduce cost of doing business in Pakistan.

In meeting, the adviser informed that Pakistan had made considerable progress on

27 conventions of European Union.

“Implementation of 27 conventions is in Pakistan’s own interest and government is putting all its efforts to implement the EU conventions” he added.

Human Rights Ambassador of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Dr. Bahia Tahzib-Lie expressed satisfaction over progress made by Pakistan and assured of her full cooperation to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Netherlands ambassador to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp said that Dutch companies were interested in maritime and agriculture sectors of Pakistan.

He also said that recently, a Dutch company (Dairy), FrieslandCampina had invested USD 446 million in Engro Corporation.

“Bringing international companies in Pakistan will help attract more foreign direct investment in the country” he added.