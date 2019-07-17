Razak hails EU role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday appreciated the role of European Union (EU) in the economic and social development of Pakistan by providing market access through Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP-Plus).

He was talking to European Union (EU) Ambassador in Pakistan, Jean François Cautain, who called on here, a commerce ministry press release said.

During the meeting, the two sides deliberated on issues pertaining to bilateral trade and investment between the EU and Pakistan.