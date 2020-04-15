Razak emphasis for no element of duties, taxes in exports

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said the Ministry of Commerce was following the policy that there should be no element of duties and taxes in country’s exports.

“We have a meeting with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the implementation of this principle on several of our products including leather, poultry and electric fans,” he said in a tweet.

He hoped that the duty drawbacks will be revised and the system vastly simplified to make it easier for the local exporters.

The adviser said “with the easing of lockdown, I hope our exporters will be able to move forward under the new SOPs of the provinces.”

He said that if the traders would face any difficulty then inform the ministry of commerce in this regard.

While in his message, Razak Dawood said that these several weeks were difficult for global community in current challenging situation of COVID – 19 spread across the world.

He said that entire world was being suffered due to coronavirus, hoping, this challenge would overcome by the global community.