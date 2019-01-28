Razak congratulates PFMA ,PTA for organizing the 5th PMLS-19 Annual expo

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, congratulated the members of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) for organizing the 5th PMLS-19 annual expo.

