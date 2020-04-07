Razak assures to protect labour force, in-time payments to exporters

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday assured to protect the labour force, besides ensuring timely payments to exporters and business class.

In this regards, a mechanism of control was being worked out as to how to safeguard the interest of workers, he said this on his twitter account.

He rest assured that everything was very much on the cards and would be unfolded shortly to provide maximum facilities to the industrial sector.

Razak said, “we know there is a lot of concern that the big exporters are getting all the focus but the government has treated equally to all quarters.

The bulk of the support will go to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector, retail outlets and the labout forces.”

The adviser said in coming days a policy would be announced on this subject. The government was looking at other countries like Canada and Bangladesh in devising the policy in that regard, he added.