Razak assures provision of agriculture inputs, fertilizers to farmers on affordable rates

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday assured to provide relief to farmers by ensuring availability of agriculture inputs including fertilizers on affordable prices in order to boost the production of the agri crops.

Abdul Razak Dawood chaired a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee (FRC) to deliberate on the current state of demand and supply of fertilizer in the market to avoid any increase in price by the fertilizer industry, said a press release issued by ministry of commerce here.