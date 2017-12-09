Raza Bashir Tarar elected UNEA Rapporteur

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nation’s office at Nairobi, Raza Bashir Tarrar was unanimously elected as Rapporteur of the Bureau of United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) upon nomination by the Asia-Pacific Group.

According to a message received here Saturday, the election is a recognition of Pakistan’s active engagement in global and regional environmental protection efforts.

Pakistan also has the honour of the suggestion of the theme of UNEA “Towards a pollution-free planet”