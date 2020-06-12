PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: June 12 -: Rescue activities at the site of the blast are underway. At least one person left dead and 10 injured when a blast took place near the city’s Koyla Center, Saddar on Friday night, APP photo by Abid Zia June 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP53-12 RAWALPINDI: June 12 -: Rescue activities at the site of the blast are underway. At least one person left dead and 10 injured when a blast took place near the city's Koyla Center, Saddar on Friday night, APP photo by Abid Zia APP53-12