Rawalpindi division likely to get four new hospitals by 2022-23: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said the government had decided to set up four new hospitals in different localities of the Rawalpindi Division with overall capacity of 650 beds, which would hopefully be operational by 2022-23.

The minister said, he along with parliamentarians Sadaqat Abbasi, Raja Saghir, Wasiq Qayyum and Haji Amjad was making all-out efforts for early establishment of the new facilities and “hopefully these will start working in 2022-23,” an Aviation Division press release said.

Sarwar said a 100-bed hospital, having Emergency Section and Operation Theater, would be built with a cost of Rs 500 million at the city entrance near Chakri, for which 93 acres of government land had been allotted.

A 300-bed hospital would be set up along the Ring Road near Rawat, while a 100-bed facility was being built near Kahuta. Besides, there would be a 150-bed hospital in Sanatorium at entry point of Kashmir Highway, Murree.

With these new facilities, the minister said, the number of patients, visiting the garrison city’s three allied hospitals (DHQ, Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family hospitals), from Attock, Jhelum, Azad Kashmir, Murree, Taxila, Kot Sayedan, Abbottabad, and Hazara would reduce by 50 percent.

While the number of beds in the three allied hospitals would also be increased, he added.

To resolve the issue of water supply in Rawalpindi district, Sarwar said the government had started work on construction of five dams.

He said Daducha dam was expected to be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 3.5 billion, whereas the construction of the Papin dam in Union Council (UC) Chak Beli had been approved.

In UC Chauntra, work on the construction of Mujahid dam had commenced, which was expected to complete in next 18 months. Similarly, in UC Reka, Mohatta dam would be built.

The minister said work on a project to supply water from the Chhan dam to adjoining areas had begun.

The Chhan dam would supply water to UC Church, Chak Jalaldin, Mohri Ghazan, Kotha Kalan, Morgah, Lakkhan, Dhaman Syedan, Adiala Road, Kaliyal, and Gulshanabad.