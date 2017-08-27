ISLAMABAD Aug 27 (APP): Rawalpindi lifted Divisional
Kickboxing Championship title on Sunday played at Shahbaz Shareef
Sports Complex.
Secretary General, Pakistan Kick Boxing Federation, Tahir
Abbas was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away trophies,
medals and certificates to the players.
Vice President, PKBF, Syed Abid Ali Shah, President,
Divisional Kickboxing Association, Rawalpindi Qaser Hussain Mirza,
President, General Secretary, Imran Ali, Rawalpindi District
Kickboxing Association, Shahaib Qureshi, President, AJK Kick Boxing
Association, Abdul Latif Kazmi, Master Umer Khan(UK) and a large
number of peoples were also present on the occasion.
Rawalpindi got first position with five gold and one Silver
medals. Attock obtained 2nd position with three gold and one silver
and bronze medal each while Attock scured third position with two
silver and bronze medals each.
Jhelum got fourth position with one silver and four bronze
medals. A total of five teams took part in the championship
including Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and two teams from Rawalpindi.
Rawalpindi clinch Kickboxing title
ISLAMABAD Aug 27 (APP): Rawalpindi lifted Divisional