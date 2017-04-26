RAW, NDS funded TTP, Jamaatul Ahrar for terror attacks in Pakistan: Ehsanullah Ehsan

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Former spokesman of Jamaatul Ahrar

and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Ehsanullah Ehsan Wednesday said

the TTP and Jamaatul Ahrar commanders had ties with Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security and India’s Research Analysis

Wing (RAW), which supported them, gave money and identified targets

for attacks in Pakistan.

Ehsanullah, in a confessional video statement released by

Inter-Services Public Relations here, said Taliban commanders took

money for every attack and then went to safe sanctuaries in Afghanistan

and left fighters on their own to fight against the Pakistan Army.

“When Taliban took money from NDS and Taliban, I told Omar

Khorasani that what we were doing was helping Kuffar (non-

believers) by carrying out attacks in our country with their money.

We are serving them.”

Khorasani said, “Even if Israel will help me for terrorism

in Pakistan I will take help from it.”

“Then I understood that they (TTP coomanders) were working with

a specific agenda for their own personal motives. They formed

committees to keep in touch with NDS and RAW. RAW arranged

identity cards for them so that they could move freely in

Afghanistan. Without that it was difficult for them to move

around in Afghanistan because of the security situation. They were

provided safe passage by NDS for entry into Pakistan.”

He stated, “I belong to Mohmand Agency and at the start of

2008, I joined Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. I was a college

student.”

He said he remained the spokesman of TTP Mohmand and

Jamaatul Ahrar.

He said during nine years with the TTP, he saw a lot.

After the death of Hakeemullah Mahsud, an election campaign was

run for new Ameer (chief). Omar Khalid Khorasani, Mullah Fazlullah

and Khan Syed Sajna were in the race to become the TTP head.

“We went to Afghanistan after the operation in North

Waziristan.”

Ehsanullah said, “When the operation was started in tribal

areas, the race for leadership in TTP sped up. Every person

wanted to become leader of the organization. Then the Shura

decided to hold a draw and Maulana Fazlullah was appointed

Ameer.”

“What could be expected of such an organization whose head

was elected by a draw. Such a person was made Ameer, who forcibly

married his teacher’s daughter and took her away.”

He said such persons were not doing service to Islam. The

TTP leaders never followed the slogans raised by them.

He said a particular group took ransom from innocent people,

killed them and carried out bomb attacks at public places. They

attacked schools, colleges and universities.

“Islam does not teach us this. Islam does not allow us to

carry out acts of terrorism,” he said, adding that the TTP

recruited people, especially youth, in the name of Islam.

During the recent operation of Pakistan Army, Ehsanullah

Ehsan said, the camps of Jamaatul Ahrar were attacked, some of

its commanders were killed and they had to leave the area.

Now the JUA commanders and its fighters had a low morale,

he added.

He said, “May message to those fighters, who are stranded in

Afghanistan and want to get out, is stop fighting and take the

path of peace and adopt a peaceful life.”

After the operation, he said, media coverage of the Taliban

decreased so they started using social media and tried to mislead

innocent youth in the name of Islam.

Taliban misinterpreted Islam and unleashed propaganda, and

the youth fell victim to it, he added.

Ehsanullah asked the youth, who use social media, not

to get trapped in Taliban’s propaganda as they were playing into the

hands of enemies for personal reasons.

Those were the reasons for which he decided to voluntarily

hand himself over to the Pakistan Army, he added.