Raw cotton exports post 152.33%, $8.229 mln fetched in two months,

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):The exports of raw cotton from the country during first two months of current financial year witnessed about 152.33% increase as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019 about 5,337 metric tons of raw cotton valuing $8.229 million exported as compared the exports of 2,240 metric tons worth of $3.289 million of same period of last year.

However, exports of cotton yarn decreased by 7.76% as 81,897 metric tons of cotton yarn costing $206.757 million exported in last two months as against the exports of 80,262 metric tons valuing $224.149 million of same period of last year.