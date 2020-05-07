Ravi Shastri recalls 1985 World Championship banter with Miandad

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):Former Indian all-rounder-turned commentator and the current head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri has recalled a banter that he had with Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad with regards to winning the Audi in the 1985 World Championship of cricket.

Shastri was at the height of his powers as an all-rounder throughout the tournament. In five games, he not only claimed eight wickets at an average of 20.75 but also scored 182 runs at an average of 45.50 with the help of three centuries.

Legendary Miandad was also in the race for Audi 100 sedan. But it was Shastri, who was eventually adjudged the ‘Player of the Series’ and he walked home with it [Audi].

“He had no chance of getting the Audi. But he had to needle me so that I would get distracted. I mean, when we played against each other, there was constant chat between Javed and me. There will always be needling,” Shastri was quoted as saying by cricket website cricketaddictor.com, on Thursday.

“He [Miandad] was a great player. He was a great competitor. He would go to any level to get under your skin and make sure you’re distracted. He had no chance in that final. My eyes were on that car. Even though he might have wanted to distract me, he had no bloody chance,” Shastri added.

Shastri also revealed that before the tournament, there was actually a team meeting to discuss what happens if they get the car. The former all-rounder revealed that he had put forward his view bluntly that if he wins the car, he won’t be sharing it.

“I said that (the car will be mine) before the tournament. There was a team meeting where we discussed what happens if we get the car. I think it was Kapil who said ‘If I get car, 25 percent I keep, rest share’. Jimmy came and said ‘whoever gets it, gets it’.

“When my turn came I said ‘If I get the car, I am keeping it. The stepnie in the back seat of the car, that I am prepared to share’. For all the years, the fridges, the washing machines and the air conditioners that came, that just disappeared. So why suddenly when a car comes, you’re thinking of sharing. I was pretty straightforward,” Ravi Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri also reckoned that the 1985 side would give the current Indian team a run for their money.

