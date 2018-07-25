Rashid dedicates his victory to the poor

RAWALPINDI, Jul 26 (APP):Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday night dedicated the success of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general election as victory of the nation and Pakistan.

Addressing his voters and supporters from the Lal Haveli, he said,”I am thankful to all the voters for supporting me and my success is victory of the poor masses of NA-62”.

He said he was not a representative of rich people but that of the under-privileged and would make all-out efforts to provide relief to them.

He claimed to bring a visible change in the country under the leadership of PTI chief Imran Khan.

He also thanked the PTI workers, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Attique, religious

leaders and workers of all political parties, including the PML-N. The doors of Lal Haveli, he said, would remain open for all.

Sheikh Rashid vowed to get rid of land and drug mafia.

According to unofficial results, Sheikh Rashid won NA-62 Rawalpindi.