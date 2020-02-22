‘Rashakai Economic Zone’ to open new vistas of development in KP: NA speaker

SWABI, Feb 22 (APP)::National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Saturday said the ‘Rashakai Economic Zone’ would prove to be a milestone and it would open new vistas of development for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing a public meeting in Swabi, he said the economic zone would create employment opportunities in Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera and usher these areas in new phase of development.

Recalling achievements of the government, he said tobacco growers who were being exploited in the past were provided relief by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making incessant efforts to resolve economic problems of the country that were the result of wrong decisions taken by previous governments.

He said the government had initiated practical work on gas provision schemes by allocating huge funds Rs1.4 billion.

He informed that 220 KV Grid Station had also been approved that would resolve the problems of low voltage in Swabi.

The speaker said the objective of PTI led government was to serve the masses according to their expectations, and provide them basic amenities of life and resolve their prevailing issues on priority.

He said political acumen of prime minister had put the country on a path of progress and people would soon enjoy the results of his policies.

He said the government was also following a policy of transparency and supremacy of merit adding all those found guilty of corruption and misdeeds would be dealt accordingly.

Asad Qaisar said the government desired peace in Afghanistan and boosting trade with the neighboring country. He said the government also wanted to connect Central Asia through a motorway to improve trade.