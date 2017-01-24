Ranjha advises JI to change legal counsel on weak arguments

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday advised the leadership of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) to change its legal counsel on presenting weak legal points in Panama Papers case.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, Mohsin Ranjha said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had to change its legal counsel due to same reason and asked JI to follow PTI in that regard.

He said both parties had failed to collect a single evidence to support their stance in the court. He added they were just politicizing the matter for political gains.

He said that Jamat-e-Islami should file a reference against corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added Jamat-e-Islami always talked about corruption, but it failed to control that issue in KPK, a province where it was running the coalition government with PTI.

Minister for Privatization Muhammad Zubair said that a great economic achievement was obtained by the government today as Pakistan Stock Exchange touched the level of 50,000 points.

He said that due to prudent economic policies of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was on the right track of economic progress.