Rangers kill four terrorists of Jindullah in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a targeted raid Monday night killed four terrorists of banned outfit Jindullah.

Terrorists, who were killed, included Zahid Afridi, Faheem, Hameed, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Quettawal, Mama and a lady facilitator Afshan, an ISPR press release said here Tuesday.

The terrorists were involved in terrorist activities, which included a remote control blast on a Special Security Unit bus on March 15, 2015, which resulted into martyrdom of two policemen and 15 injured.

Other acts included a hand grenade attack and firing on Karachi City Court for facilitating escape of four terrorists, besides killing of 15 to 20 Shia community persons in 2013.

They attacked a Rangers mobile at Masjid Abu Huraira, which resulted in martyrdom of four Rangers soldiers.

The criminals also committed Rs 5.2 million dacoity at Summit Bank Nazimabad on November 30, 2011, and Rs 5.6 million dacoity and killing of two persons at Muslim Commercial Bank Maripur on November 14, 2008.

They kidnapped for ransom ANP worker Ajab Khan in August, 2014,

who was released after payment of Rs 10.5 million.

The killed terrorists were also involved in digging of Karachi Central Jail and planning of an attack in 2015.