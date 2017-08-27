Rangers, CTD apprehend 14 suspects, recover illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Police and intelligence

agencies carried out intelligence based operations in Faisalabad

and suburbs of Islamabad on Sunday.

They apprehended 14 suspects and recovered illegal weapons and

ammunition of different calibers, including Kalashnikovs and machine

guns, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here said.

Around 200 cellphones, buried underground were also recovered.