Rangers being deployed to ensure Balochistan share of water, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Power Barrister Ali Zafar Thursday said

Rangers were being deployed in Sindh, Balochistan to ensure

the supply of water to Balochistan according to its share.

Responding to a point of order of Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni regarding unfair

distribution of water by IRSA to Balochistan, he said Balochistan was not being

provided its share of water due to theft.

He said IRSA had allocated the share of Balochistan for irrigation.

Sindh government had convene a special session to

discuss water theft issue of Balochistan, he added. He said Sindh government was of the opinion

that the share of Balochistan was being stolen.

Responding to another point of order, he said transformer would be installed in

district Thatta after receipt of installing 60 meters. Currently only 10 meters

had so far been installed.