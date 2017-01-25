Rana Tanveer meets Lancaster University’s Chancellor

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Federal Minister Science & Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain in his capacity as Chancellor of CIIT met with Chancellor of Lancaster University Mr. Alan Milburn in London.

The Federal Minister appreciated the warm welcome and thanked for his hospitality, said a press release received here.

The minister introduced the CIIT and its progress over time, the facilities being provided to the students, especially the fully funded scholarship program for the talented but needy students who can not afford higher education.

During a detailed discourse, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister Science & Technology also informed the Chancellor of Lancaster University that Govt of Punjab has allocated 100 Acres of land at Knowledge Park near Lahore for construction of a new campus of CIIT.

The Federal Minister and his team from CIIT requested that Lancaster University may share their experience to establish this new campus on modern technological and research based advanced knowledge.

Chancellor of Lancaster University assured the worthy guests for his full support to CIIT.

He agreed that this is right time to enhance partnership between the two prestigious universities. He also emphasized on holding more joint seminars, conferences and workshops in future.

The Federal Minister invited Chancellor of Lancaster University to visit Pakistan and have a firsthand knowledge of the activities of CIIT which the Chancellor accepted with gratitude.