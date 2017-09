ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana

Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

at the PM Office.

Minister for Defence Production briefed the Prime Minister about

matters pertaining to his ministry.

According to a press release, Member National Assembly Syed Muhammad

Saqlain Bukhari also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and

discussed with him matters pertaining to development projects of his

constituency.