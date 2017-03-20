Rana Tanveer embarks on 5-day visit to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence

Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has embarked upon a five-day

visit to Malaysia.

According to the Ministry of Defence Production here on

Monday, the minister would attend 14th Langkawi International

Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA), being held from

March 20-24 in Langkawi.

Rana Tanveer Hussain is visiting Malaysia on the invitation

of the Malaysian Defence Minister. The Joint Secretary (FC) is

accompanying him.

The minister, besides attending LIMA, will also meet

politico-military leadership of various countries, including

defence ministers of the United Kingdom, Qatar and Malaysia.