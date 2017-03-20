Rana Tanveer embarks on 5-day visit to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence
Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has embarked upon a five-day
visit to Malaysia.
According to the Ministry of Defence Production here on
Monday, the minister would attend 14th Langkawi International
Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA), being held from
March 20-24 in Langkawi.
Rana Tanveer Hussain is visiting Malaysia on the invitation
of the Malaysian Defence Minister. The Joint Secretary (FC) is
accompanying him.
The minister, besides attending LIMA, will also meet
politico-military leadership of various countries, including
defence ministers of the United Kingdom, Qatar and Malaysia.
