Rana Tanveer attends Int’l Defence Industry Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence
Production Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the opening ceremony of the
25th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland on
Wednesday.
According to information received here, the minister visited
different stalls. He also held a bilateral meeting with the Polish
Minister for National Defence Antoni Macierewicz.
The two ministers discussed bilateral relations with
particular focus on cooperation in defence production.
They appreciated the existing excellent relations between Pakistan and
Poland and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in a number of
fields.
Rana Tanveer was accompanied by Maj General Tariq Ghafoor and
Ambassador of Pakistan to Pakistan Shafqat Ali Khan.
He also held a meeting with Polish Deputy Minister for National Defence
Bartosz Kownacki and discussed enhancing cooperation in defense production
sector and emphasized the need for frequent interaction.
