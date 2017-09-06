Rana Tanveer attends Int’l Defence Industry Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence

Production Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the opening ceremony of the

25th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland on

Wednesday.

According to information received here, the minister visited

different stalls. He also held a bilateral meeting with the Polish

Minister for National Defence Antoni Macierewicz.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations with

particular focus on cooperation in defence production.

They appreciated the existing excellent relations between Pakistan and

Poland and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in a number of

fields.

Rana Tanveer was accompanied by Maj General Tariq Ghafoor and

Ambassador of Pakistan to Pakistan Shafqat Ali Khan.

He also held a meeting with Polish Deputy Minister for National Defence

Bartosz Kownacki and discussed enhancing cooperation in defense production

sector and emphasized the need for frequent interaction.