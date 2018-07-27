Rana Sanaullah Khan of PML-N wins NA-106 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Rana Sanaullah Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-106 Faisalabad-VI by securing 106319 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nisar Ahmad of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf stood second by securing 103799 votes and

Saeed Iqbal of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) grabbed third position with 12799 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.92%.