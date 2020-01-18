Rana Sana Ullah lost mental stability: Fridous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said after leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left the country once again, Rana Sanaullah has lost his mental stability.

In a tweet she said, “Rana has stated that if Nawaz Sharif can shift to home from the hospital he can also visit a restaurant too”.

She asserted that the statement of Rana Sanaullah implied that Nawaz Sharif was healthy and could go directly to jail from the restaurant.

Lamenting the attitude of PML-N leadership, she said Rana Sanaullah should first conduct mid-term elections in his party as its leadership has sharp differences.

She said PML-N has lost political credibility as its top leadership has run away from the country.

Advising Rana Sanaullah to concentrate on case against him, the SAPM said court has only granted him bail and the case was still pending.

She said Rana instead of blaming the government, he should blast his party leadership which has once again betrayed its workers.