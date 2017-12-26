ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday administered the oath of office to MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan as Minister of State at a special ceremony here at the Awian-e-Sadr.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present on the occasion.
Federal ministers, ministers of state, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the oath taking ceremony.
Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan takes oath as MoS
ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday administered the oath of office to MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan as Minister of State at a special ceremony here at the Awian-e-Sadr.