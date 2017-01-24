Rana desires for COMSATS to collaborate with Sheffield University

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Science & Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain desired for COMSATS Institute for Information Technology to collaborate with a prestigious international partner Sheffield University.

The federal Minsiter said “We desire for COMSATS Institute for Information Technology to collaborate with a prestigious international partner like the Sheffield University with the aim to upgrade its own academic and research pursuits”.

Hussain said this during a meeting with Vice Chancellor of University of Sheffield, said a statment recieved here on Tuesday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, in his capacity as Chancellor of CIIT, was explaining the general purpose of his visit along with his team.

He conveyed the necessity and scope of enhancing the existing level of

collaboration between the two institutions in the form of technical and intellectual input.

The Federal Minister Science & Technology offered the leadership of

University of Sheffield for upgrading the current level of collaboration by

providing doctoral level study opportunities to young and outstanding members of CIIT in different engineering subjects.

Earlier the Professor M.J Hounslow Pro vice Chancellor Sheffield University and his team received the Pakistani delegation.

The Federal Minister also met the Pakistani students in Sheffield University and assured them that the current Government will work for their welfare.