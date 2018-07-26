Rana Abdul Sattar of PML-N wins PP-45 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Rana Abdul Sattar has won election from Punjab constituency PP-45 Sialkot-XI by securing 53,760.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Jamshed Ghias stood second by securing 35,927 votes while Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Candidate Waqar Hussain Awan grabbed third position by getting 11,548 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.36%.