Rana Abdul Rauf of PML-N wins PP-239 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Abdul Rauf has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-239 Bahawalnagar-III by securing 42,495 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ehtashamm ul Haq Lalaika of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stood second by securing 25,658 votes and independent candidate Muhammad Suhail Khan Zahid grabbed third position by getting 20,835 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.38%.