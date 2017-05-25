Ramzan a month of self disciplining: First Lady

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): First Lady Begum Mehmooda
Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said Ramzan is a month of
self disciplining in a particular way so as to earn the
blessings of Allah Almighty.
Addressing the girl students of Islamabad Model School
here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, she said the holy month
focused on living according to the injunctions of Allah
Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).
The First Lady emphasized that everyone should adopt a
conduct with objectives of easing the sufferings of humanity.
She urged upon the students to make special arrangements
for offering prayers and recitations of Holy Quran during
Ramzan.
“It is imperative that we stay away from lies,
backbiting and hypocrisy and become a source of well-being for
the mankind as this is the real objective behind offering
prayers in Ramzan,” she said.
Begum Mehmooda cited references from Quranic verses and sayings of
Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and also answered the questions of students.
