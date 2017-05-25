Ramzan a month of self disciplining: First Lady

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): First Lady Begum Mehmooda

Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said Ramzan is a month of

self disciplining in a particular way so as to earn the

blessings of Allah Almighty.

Addressing the girl students of Islamabad Model School

here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, she said the holy month

focused on living according to the injunctions of Allah

Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The First Lady emphasized that everyone should adopt a

conduct with objectives of easing the sufferings of humanity.

She urged upon the students to make special arrangements

for offering prayers and recitations of Holy Quran during

Ramzan.

“It is imperative that we stay away from lies,

backbiting and hypocrisy and become a source of well-being for

the mankind as this is the real objective behind offering

prayers in Ramzan,” she said.

Begum Mehmooda cited references from Quranic verses and sayings of

Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and also answered the questions of students.