ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Former skipper Ramiz Raja believes the upcoming series against Sri Lanka was ideal for the Pakistan team to gain confidence.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka would three ODIs and as many Twenty20s in Karachi and Lahore.The three ODIs would be played in Karachi on September 27, September 29 and October 2 while the Twenty20s would be staged in Lahore on October 5, October 7 and October 9.