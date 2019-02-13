Ramiz eager to watch Nepali sensation Sandeep

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is eager to watch the Nepali Twenty20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane who will represent Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning Thursday.

“If you have not heard Lamichhane name till now, you will not only hear him and see him. He is an 18-years old sensation in T20 cricket, and the youngster will be playing alongside the irrepressible Yasir Shah making a terrific combination in T20 cricket,” said Raja on his YouTube Channel ‘Ramiz Speaks.

Lamichhane, a leg spinner by craft is the only player from the ICC’s associate teams in the HBL PSL 2019. Such is his demand in franchise cricket that even though he made his T20 debut only 10 months ago, Lahore Qalandars will be his sixth team in the T20 leagues.

In the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, the 18-year-old has taken 11 wickets for Melbourne Stars at an average of 13.45 and an economy of just 6.83. The Qalandars will be hoping he carries this form to HBL PSL.

Talking about the Qalandars batting line, Raja was of the view that the Lahore based franchise has deployed a much better team in the current season, featuring three strikers i.e. Fakhar Zaman, Corey Anderson and Carlos Brathwaite and the biggest pick of the season AB de Villiers.