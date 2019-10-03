Ramiz asks Pakistan to relook bowling options

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):Former Captain Ramiz Raja feels that Pakistan would have to relook their bowling options if they want to emerge as a strong outfit.

“They’ll not move ahead in one-day cricket with this (current) bowing attack,” he said in a message on his YouTube channel ‘Ramiz Speaks’.

Referring to Muhammad Nawaz and Iftkihar Ahmed, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Pakistan would not be able to win more one-day matches in the future as they had makeshift bowlers in the middle of the innings. “Shadab Khan is also not looking in his real form. So, you can’t call him a frontline bowler. Thus, in the middle of the innings your 30 overs go with the makeshift bowlers.