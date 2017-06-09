Ramadan gives message of peace,interfaith harmony: Kamran

LAHORE, June 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights

Kamran Michael has said the holy month of Ramadan gives a

message of interfaith harmony and peace.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Peace and Tolerance through Interfaith Harmony’ followed by an Iftar dinner organized by the Ministry of Human Rights at a local hotel on Friday .

He said Allah is The Creator of all worlds who provides Rizq (livelihood) to every one without any discrimination of religion and sect.

“Pakistan has been strengthened through love by our elders

without any difference of colour, race or religion,” he added.

He said Islam considers murder of a human being as the murder of all humanity. “All religions are united on humanity,” he added.

Earlier, he thanked all ulema and priests for gathering

on the issue of interfaith harmony.

Several Muslim and Christian scholars attended the seminar and supported the cause of human rights.

Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Syed

Kazim Raza Naqvi of Shia Ulema Council, Muhammad Khan Leghari

of Sunni Tehrik and others addressed the seminar.

Ghazali Saleem Butt MPA was also present.