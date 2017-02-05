Rally held in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): People belonging to different sections
of the society staged a rally here on Sunday and expressed solidarity
with Kashmiris struggling for their right to self determination in
Indian Occupied Kashmir.
The participants, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed
with different slogans, walked from China Chowk to National Press Club.
Different speakers in their speeches urged India to stop human
rights violations in held Kashmir.
They called upon the international community to force India to
withdraw its troops from Occupied Kashmir and grant Kashmiris their right to self determination.
They said the Pakistani nation was united in support of Kashmiris
and Pakistan would continue to offer moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.
