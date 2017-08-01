Rainfall-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is

expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, federal capital and

upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while at isolated places in KP, South Punjab

and FATA during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country,

an official of Met Office told APP.

Rainfall is forecast at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala,

Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, in upper KP at Malakand,

Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions.

Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in D I Khan,

Bannu, D G khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions and FATA.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are

penetrating upper/central parts of country and likely to continue in

upper parts during next 2 to 3 days.

During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Peshawar, Hazara, Sahiwal divisions, upper Punjab and Kashmir, whereas weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Total Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Mangla 53mm,

Islamabad (Saidpur 08mm, Golra 03mm), Mianwali 42mm, Sialkot (A/P 39mm, City

18mm), Kamra 35mm, Murree 22mm, Gujrat 21mm, Gujranwala 14mm, Jehlum 12mm,

Sahiwal 08mm, Okara 07mm, Joharabad 03mm, M.B Din 02mm, Faisalbad 01mm,

KP: Bannu 40mm, Kakul 05mm, Cherat 01mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 37mm,

Kotli 06mm, Sindh: Karachi A/P Trace.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Chillas 46øC, Dadu,

Sibbi, Dalbandin, Nokkundi 44øC. Main cities Temperatures remained

Gilgit 41øC, Chitral 39øC, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan 38øC,

Hyderbad 37øC, Skardu 36øC, Dir 35øC Karachi, Peshawar 33øC,

Lahore, Muzaffarabad 32øC, Islamabad 29øC and Murree 22øC.