Rain with gusty winds likely at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Rain and thunderstorm with gusty

winds is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,

lower Sindh, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while mainly hot

and humid weather will grip other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat,

Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, lower Sindh, FATA,

Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span.

Weak seasonal low lies over Balochistan. Monsoon currents from

Bay of Bengal are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A

westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during

next few days, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places

in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Murree 21mm,

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 16mm, Parachinar 12mm, Kakulmm, Dir

07mm, Drosh 01mm and Kashmir: Kotli 9mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Saturday remained Bhakkar

44øC, Noorpurthal, Sibbi 43øC,

Islamabad 36øC, Lahore 39øC, Karachi 34øC, Peshawar 38øC,

Quetta 36øC, Gilgit 36øC, Chitral 36øC, Muzaffarabad 35øC, Murree

24øC, Skardu 31øC, Faisalabad 39øC, Multan 39øC, Hyderabad 39øC and

Dir 33øC.