Rain with gusty winds likely at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Rain and thunderstorm with gusty
winds is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,
lower Sindh, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while mainly hot
and humid weather will grip other parts of the country.
Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat,
Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, lower Sindh, FATA,
Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span.
Weak seasonal low lies over Balochistan. Monsoon currents from
Bay of Bengal are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A
westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during
next few days, an official of Met office told APP.
In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of
the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places
in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir.
Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Murree 21mm,
Khaber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 16mm, Parachinar 12mm, Kakulmm, Dir
07mm, Drosh 01mm and Kashmir: Kotli 9mm.
Highest temperatures recorded on Saturday remained Bhakkar
44øC, Noorpurthal, Sibbi 43øC,
Islamabad 36øC, Lahore 39øC, Karachi 34øC, Peshawar 38øC,
Quetta 36øC, Gilgit 36øC, Chitral 36øC, Muzaffarabad 35øC, Murree
24øC, Skardu 31øC, Faisalabad 39øC, Multan 39øC, Hyderabad 39øC and
Dir 33øC.
