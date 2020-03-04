Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to continue in most parts: Met office

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecasts rain with wind-thunderstorm that is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

While rain with dust raising winds are also expected in Upper Sindh, a MET office reported.

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Balochistan, South Punjab and Kashmir. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall in Balochistan’s Barkhan 34mm, Kalat 02mm, in Punjab’s D.G.Khan, Kot Addu 12, Multan 06, Layyah 05, Bahawalpur (A.P 04, City 02).

Minimum temperatures recorded in Astore-03°C, Kalam-02°C, Gupis & Skardu 00°C.