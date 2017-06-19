ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Pre-monsoon rain hit twin cities on
Monday morning turned weather pleasant, dropping mercury 10 to 12
degree down giving a sigh of relief to the residents of twin cities
of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Rainfall received was recorded as Islamabad ZP 20mm, Saidpur
70mm, Pindi Shamsabad 14mm, Chaklala 10mm, Bokra 7mm, Murree 35mm,
Jehlum 13mm, Kakole 2mm, Sailkot 19mm, Mangla 23mm, Mundi Bahaudin
2mm Kotli 2mm.
Yesterday temperature of federal capital at after noon was 35
degrees but today it declined to 22 degree, an official of Met
office told APP.
People on roads took shelter under bridges or nearby buildings
to keep them safe from the thundering shower.
However, falling trees blocked a number of roads in twin
cities which choked traffic creating problems for commuters besides
that vehicles parked outside homes and offices were also damaged
with the heavy rainfall.
After rain water inundated a number low lying areas in twin
cities while depression at roads was also giving look of small
streams as the car crossing those points splashed water.
Residents have requested the concerned authorities to take
appropriate measures of water drainage during the monsoon season to
avoid any inconvenience for the residents.
Rain turns weather pleasant in twin cities
ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Pre-monsoon rain hit twin cities on