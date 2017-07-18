Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with isolated

heavy falls coupled with gusty winds is expected at scattered places

in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir, while

at isolated places of FATA, upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), South

Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely in Balochistan at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi,

Quetta, Naseerabad divisions, Islamabad, in Punjab at Lahore,

Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also forecast at isolated places in

FATA, in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar,

Kohat divisions, in South Punjab at Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal,

DG Khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are

penetrating in the country and likely to continue during next few

days. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of

the country and likely to persist during the next 2 to 3 days, an

official of met office told APP.

During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper KP, lower Sindh and

Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Sahiwal

divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Mangla

71mm, Jhelum 31mm, M.B.Din 24mm, Kasur, Kamra 21mm, Chakwal 18mm,

Gujrat 16mm, Islamabad (Golra 16mm, Bokra, Saidpur 05mm, Z.P 03mm),

Lahore (A/P 10mm, Punjab University 06mm, PBO 01mm), Murree 06mm,

Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 02mm), Layyah 02mm, Sahiwal, Okara

01mm, Sialkot (A/P, City), Gujranwala, Joharabad Trace, Sindh: Badin

63mm, Mirpurkhas 45mm, Diplo 35mm, Hyderabad, Thatta 02mm, Karachi

(Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Saddar, Masroor 01mm, North Karachi, Lamdhi,

Nazimabad, Faisal Base, A/P Trace), Mithi 01mm, Shaheed Benazirabad

Trace, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 25mm, Garhi dupatta 14mm, Kotli 01mm,

Rawalakot Trace, KP: Malamjabba 13mm, Peshawar (City 11mm, PAF

02mm), Kakul 10, Balakot 05, Kakul, Bannu 01, Balochistan: Lasbella

12mm, Barkhan 11mm, GB: Bagrote, Astore 01mm, Gilgit, Chillas Trace.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Turbat 44øC,

Chillas 43øC, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Noorpurthal 42øC.

Main cities temperatures remained Multan 40øC, Hyderbad 38øC,

Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta 37øC, Chitral 36øC,

Muzaffarabad, Gilgit 35øC, Islamabad, Skardu, Dir 34øC, Karachi 34øC

and Murree 24øC.