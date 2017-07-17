Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm (with isolated
heavy falls) coupled with gusty winds is expected at scattered
places in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, FATA and
Kashmir in next 24 hours.
Rainfall is likely at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Quetta, Naseerabad,
Makran divisions in Sindh and Balochistan besides
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad and upper Punjab at Lahore,
Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.
Rain-thunderstorm is also forecast at isolated places in south
Punjab at Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan divisions and
Gilgit-Baltistan.
Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are
penetrating southern and upper parts of the country and likely to
continue in upper parts during next few days. A shallow westerly
wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue
during next few days, an official of Met office told APP.
In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered
places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper KP, upper FATA, lower Sindh
and Kashmir, while at isolated places i Zhob, Makran divisions and
Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Kakul 50mm,
Malamjabba 35mm, Balakot 21mm, Dir 07mm, Cherat 06mm, Parachinar
05mm, Saidu Sharif 04, Lower Dir 02, Punjab: Gujrat 39, Mandi
Bahauddin 35mm, Jhelum 31mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 29mm, Z.P 19mm,
Golra 07)mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 23mm, Chaklala 05mm), Mangla
22mm, Sialkot (A/P 11mm, City 01mm), Mianwali 08mm, Lahore (Punjab
University) 07mm, Joharabad 05mm, Chakwal 03mm, Murree 02mm,
Kashmir: Kotli 37mm, Garidupatta 07mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Rawalakot
02mm, Balochistan: Zhob 10mm, Ormara 05mm, Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan
e Hadeed 05mm, Faisal 04mm, Masroor, MOS, A/P 03mm, Jinnah Terminal,
North Karachi 02mm, Saddar 01mm), Mithi 04mm, Mirpurkhas 03mm, Chhor
02mm and GB: Astore 03mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Dalbandin 45øC,
Chillas 44øC, Turbat, Sukkur 43øC while main cities Temperatures
were Multan 39øC, Faisalabad 38øC, Chitral, Peshawar, Quetta 37øC,
Lahore, Hyderbad 36øC, Islamabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Skardu 35øC,
Dir 34øC, Karachi 31øC and Murree 24øC.
Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places
