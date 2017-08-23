Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is

expected at scattered places in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, FATA

Kashmir and Baltistan while hot and humid weather to grip other

parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Karachi, MirpurKhas, Shaheed

Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Zhob, Kalat Sargodha,

Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in Multan,

D.G khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar,

Kohat, Mardan divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-

Baltistan.

Weak seasonal low lies over north west Balochistan. Monsoon

currents are penetrating southern and upper parts of the country.

A fresh trough westerly wave is likely to enter northern parts of the

country on Wednesday (night), an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, while at

isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Peshawar, Zhob, Makran

divisions and FATA.

Total Rainfall recorded during this time span was Sindh: Badin

38mm, Karachi (University Road, PAF Faisal 33mm, A/P 26mm, Landhi

25mm, Masroor 22mm, North Karachi 17mm, Nazimabad 10mm, Mirpurkhas

17mm, Mithi 14mm, Thatta 10mm, Chhor 08mm, Hyderabad 03mm. Punjab:

Joharabad 14mm, Chakwal 13mm, Mianwali 06mm, Jhelum 05mm, Mangla

02mm, Kamra 01mm, K.P: Parachinar 10mm, Risalpur 02mm, Cherat 01mm,

Balochistan: Zhob 07mm and Lasbella 05mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Turbat 44øC,

Sibbi, Sukkur 43øC, Dadu, Moenjodaro, R.Y. Khan, Nokkundi,

Dalbandin 42øC.

Other main cities temperatures remained Multan 39øC, Lahore,

Faisalabad, Gilgit 37øC, Quetta, Chitral, Muzaffarabad 36øC,

Karachi, Peshawar, Hyderbad 35øC, Dir, Skardu 33øC, Islamabad 32øC

and Murree 23øC.