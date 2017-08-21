Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is

expected at scattered places in Sindh, Khayber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,

Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next

24 hours.

Rainfall is likely in Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad,

Shaheed Benazirbad, Kalat, Zhob divisions while at isolated places in

Sibbi, Nasirabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, FATA,

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan whereas hot and humid to grip other

parts of the country.

Weak seasonal low lies over Balochistan. Monsoon currents from

Bay of Bengal are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A

westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during

next few days, an official of Met Office told APP.

During last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places

in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir: Garhi

Dupatta 25mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji, Bunji, Skardu Trace, Punjab:

Sialkot A/P, Lahore A/P Trace.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Sibbi 45øC,

Dalbandin 43øC, Hyderbad 39øC, Quetta, Multan 37øC, Gilgit, Karachi,

Faisalabad 36øC, Peshawar, Chitral 35øC, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad,

Lahore 34øC, Dir 33øC, Skardu 26øC and Murree 23øC.