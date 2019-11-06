Rain/thunderstorm occurs at scattered places, more rain forecast

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Rain/thunderstorm on Wednesday occured at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Peshawar, Mardan, D.I.Khan, Malakand, Abbotabad, Chitral, Dir districts, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Rain/thunderstorm have turned weather cold in parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Giglit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, has forecast more widespread rain/thunderstorm (with heavy falls at a few places) in districts of upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and central Punjab on Thursday.

Snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas are also expected during the period.

During past 24 hours, Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Rawalakot 85, Garhidupatta 61, Muzaffarabad (City 56, City 42), Kotli 45, Punjab: Murree 74,Islamabad (ZP 20, AP 14, Siadpur 17, Bokra 13, Golra 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 39, Shamsabad 11), Attock 12, Chakwal 10, Joharabad 06, Jhelum 04, Mangla 03, Noorpur Thal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 48, Balakot 45, Malamjabba 24, Dir ( Upper 29, Lower 10), Mirkhani 21, Drosh 15, Kalam 12, Chitral 11, Chirat 10, Pattan 09, Saidusharif 07, D.I Khan 03,Takht bhai 02, Peshawar (PAF 01, City Trace). Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 09, Bagrote 07, Chillas 04 and Gupis 01.

Lowest minimum temperature were recorded at Kalam -01°C, Skardu, Astore, Bagrote and Kalat 02°C.

According to synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is effecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper / central parts till Friday morning.