Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm is expected at

scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan while at isolated areas of

Khayber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad,

Shaheed Benazirbad, Kalat, Zhob divisions while at isolated places in

Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore,

Bahawalpur, Sukkar, Larkana, Makran divisions, Islamabad, FATA,

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather to continue elsewhere in the country.

Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon

currents are penetrating southern and upper parts of the country. A

weak westerly wave lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas persist, an

official of Met office told APP.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Karachi division, while at isolated places in Zhob,

Hyderabad, MirpurKhas, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions and

Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Kamra

39mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 12mm, Z.P, Golra 1mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala

4mm, Shamsbad 01mm), Sindh: Karachi (landhi 37mm, Ghulshn e hadid

32mm, Nazimabad 31mm, Faisal base 29mm, Masror 26mm, MOS 12mm, AP

12mm), Mirpurkhas 22mm, Sukrand 11mm, Hyderbad 08mm, Nagarparkar

06mm, Kaloi, Chhor 04mm, Mithi 2mm, KP: Rislpur 30mm, kohat 02mm,

Balochistan: Barkhan 19mm and Kashmir: Garidupata 15mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Turbat 45øC,

Sibbi, Lasbela, Dalbandin 43øC, Hyderbad 41øC, Karachi, Multan 38øC,

Peshawar, Faisalabad 37øC, Quetta, Gilgit, Chitral, Lahore 36øC,

Islamabad, Muzaffarabad 35øC, Dir 33øC, Skardu 30øC and Murree 23øC.