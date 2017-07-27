Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy

falls is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, federal capital and Kashmir while at isolated places of

Southern Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and FATA in next 24 hours.

Rainfall is forecast in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore,

Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions,

Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also likely at isolated places in Bannu,

D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas divisions and FATA while hot

and humid weather to continue elsewhere in the country.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are

penetrating upper parts of country and likely to continue during

next few days. A trough of westerly wave lies over north of

Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told

APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Larkana, Hazara

Kohat divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand,

Zhob, D.G.Khan, Mirpurkhas divisions and Islamabad. Weather remained

hot and humid in other parts of the country during this time span.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab:

Noorpurthal 68mm, Kamra 23mm, Gujrat 18mm, Sargodha 9mm, City 15mm,

PAF 11mm), Joharabad 13mm, Chakwal 12mm, Mianwali 07mm, Mangla,

Jhelum 05mm, Murree 03mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02mm, Shamsabad

01mm), Kot addu, Islamabad (Golra) 01mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 45mm,

Garidupatta 07mm, Rawalakot 06mm, Kotli 03mm, KP: Malamjabba 30mm,

Kakul 08mm, Cherat 07mm, Pattan 03mm, Kohat, Dir 02mm, Balakot 01mm,

Sindh: Moenjodaro 14mm, Jacobabad, Rohri 12mm, Larkana 10mm, Chhor

09mm, Padidan 01mm and Balochistan: Zhob 04mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Thursday were Nokkundi,

Sukkur 44øC, Sibbi, Dalbandin 43øC.

Main cities temperatures remained Islamabad 32øC, Lahore 36øC,

Karachi 31øC, Peshawar 36øC, Quetta 36øC, Gilgit 38øC, Chitral 27øC,

Muzaffarabad 36øC, Murree 21øC, Skardu 35øC, Faisalabad 36øC, Multan

39øC, Hyderbad 38øC and Dir 31øC.